Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.57. 17,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,633. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

