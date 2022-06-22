Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after buying an additional 23,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.73.

GS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,155. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

