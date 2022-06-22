Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.1% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 20,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.14. 11,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,901. The stock has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.24.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.23.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

