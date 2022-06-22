Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.94. 56,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,552,978. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

