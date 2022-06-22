Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 10,418 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 0.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.70. 35,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,187. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.39 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

