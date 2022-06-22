Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,497 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Shares of CAT traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.03. 33,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,284. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.70. The firm has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

