Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,546 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.03. 2,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.24 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

