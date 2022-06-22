Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,568 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enbridge by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. 119,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,451. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

