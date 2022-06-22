Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,647 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.23. 19,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

