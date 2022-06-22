Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,804 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $395,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 102.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 108,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 55,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $530,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.79. 6,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,621. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

