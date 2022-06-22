Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,997 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $314.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $306.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

