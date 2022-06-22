Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,028 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.78. 115,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,702,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.36 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average is $157.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.