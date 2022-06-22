Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,051 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

