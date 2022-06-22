Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,080 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $92.02. The stock had a trading volume of 29,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.