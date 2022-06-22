Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,244 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.27.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

