Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,387 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.32. 31,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.14 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.10 and its 200-day moving average is $219.04.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

