Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 3,040 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 0.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Danaher by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

DHR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.56. 7,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.77 and its 200 day moving average is $278.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

