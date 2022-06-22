Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 324 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $3,899,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 215.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,429 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $143.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,881. American Express has a twelve month low of $136.49 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.