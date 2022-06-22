Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 4,134 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.3% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 848,630 shares of company stock worth $259,239,945. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

LLY stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $324.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

