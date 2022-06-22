Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 43 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $350,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5,446.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $7.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.65 and its 200-day moving average is $537.40. The company has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.88, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

