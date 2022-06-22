Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 4,589 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 128,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,206,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

