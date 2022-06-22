Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 5,103 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,439 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,420. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average of $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $183.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

