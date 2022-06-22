Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 5,521 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $122,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Citigroup by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. 161,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,302,040. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

