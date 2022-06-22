Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 7,188 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.46. 540,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,854,840. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

