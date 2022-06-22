Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 86,796 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. 33,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801,385. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

