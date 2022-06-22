Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 577 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $228,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 743 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW stock traded up $5.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,004. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $421,471,941. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

