Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 48.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,307 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 216.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 154,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,832,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $31.95. 7,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.09.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock worth $82,709,291 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

