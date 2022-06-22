Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after buying an additional 1,650,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,722,000 after buying an additional 193,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,029,000 after buying an additional 127,759 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.66. 6,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on Equity Residential in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

