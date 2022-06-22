Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MOON. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 370 ($4.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of LON MOON opened at GBX 222 ($2.72) on Tuesday. Moonpig Group has a 52-week low of GBX 190.60 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 459 ($5.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 268.58. The stock has a market cap of £759.49 million and a PE ratio of 138.75.

