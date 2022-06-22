Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.

About Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

