Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,752.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,752 ($21.46) and last traded at GBX 1,766 ($21.63), with a volume of 1607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,776 ($21.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £818.64 million and a P/E ratio of 8.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,078.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,237.75.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

