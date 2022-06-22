Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,752.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,752 ($21.46) and last traded at GBX 1,766 ($21.63), with a volume of 1607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,776 ($21.75).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £818.64 million and a P/E ratio of 8.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,078.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,237.75.
Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)
