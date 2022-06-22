Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

MSD opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.