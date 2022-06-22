Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
MSD opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (Get Rating)
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
