MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC) Shares Down 0.4%

MRI Interventions Inc (OTCMKTS:MRIC – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 51,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 63,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14.
About MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MRI Interventions (MRIC)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for MRI Interventions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRI Interventions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.