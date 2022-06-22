MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $112.89

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $112.89 and last traded at $116.10, with a volume of 99072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.76.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 258.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.20.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $330.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 408.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

