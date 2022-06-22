MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $72.79 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 in the last ninety days. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 40.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

