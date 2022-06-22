MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in MSCI by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in MSCI by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $402.30. 1,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,158. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

