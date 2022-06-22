Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.68

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.68 and traded as low as $8.99. Mullen Group shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands.

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

