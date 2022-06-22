Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €223.10 ($234.84) and last traded at €222.60 ($234.32). 275,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €218.90 ($230.42).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €227.20 and its 200 day moving average is €244.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.