Nanosynth Group (LON:NNN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Nanosynth Group Plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). 2,353,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 14,608,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.65.

Nanosynth Group

Nanosynth Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the synthesis and application of nanoparticles. The company offers nanoparticles for animal food, disease control, healthcare, human nutrition, and advanced materials applications; plant nutrition products; and security and risk management consultancy services, as well as IRIS, an incident management system that enable users to collect and analyze various data in bespoke formats, such as threat risk assessments, audits, and surveys.

