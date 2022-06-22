NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Shares Up 1.7%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.50. 97,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 209,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.44.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.52. The stock has a market cap of C$578.19 million and a PE ratio of -32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

About NanoXplore (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

