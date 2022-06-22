NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Shares Up 1.7%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.50. 97,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 209,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.44.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.52. The stock has a market cap of C$578.19 million and a PE ratio of -32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
About NanoXplore (TSE:GRA)
See Also
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.