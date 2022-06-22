NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NantHealth by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

