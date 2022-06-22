NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ NH opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.64.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
