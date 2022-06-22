National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a report released on Sunday, June 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion.

