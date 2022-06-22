National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on EYE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Virginia A. Hepner acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in National Vision by 358.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,363 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,551 shares during the period.

EYE opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

