Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NAII opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

