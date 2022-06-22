Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NAII opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.90.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.49%.
About Natural Alternatives International (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
