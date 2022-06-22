Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.96

Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and traded as high as $10.12. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 8,350 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

