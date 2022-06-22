Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.96

Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and traded as high as $10.12. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 8,350 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Alternatives International (NAII)
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.