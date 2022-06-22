Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Trading 100% Higher

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 100% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 122,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 340,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. develops, produces, commercializes, and sells plant-derived, bio-active ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in Canada. The company offers nutrition for athletes under the Natera Sport brand; mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; Hemp Foods under the CHII brand; products for dogs under the PawsitiveFX brand; and health and wellness products under the Natera FX brand, as well as products for the equestrian market under the Timer's Nutrition brand.

