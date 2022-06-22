Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NTZ opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. Natuzzi has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $93.90 million, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Natuzzi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

