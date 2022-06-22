NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.74) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 300 ($3.67) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.62.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $297,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 126.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 268,111 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $679,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

