NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NWG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.74) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 300 ($3.67) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.62.
Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.
NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
