Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 517.32% and a negative net margin of 2,209.23%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

