Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Shares Down 0.7%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. 12,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 16,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62.

Get Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.